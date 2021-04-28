Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.48. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

FOXA stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.