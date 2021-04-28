Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.63. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

