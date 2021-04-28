Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 16,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,922. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $279.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

