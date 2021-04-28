Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. SAP posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

