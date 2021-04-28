Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $196.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $199.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $182.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $169,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,081. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.