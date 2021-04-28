Brokerages Set Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ APHA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,196,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,729. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

