Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $11.67

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

