Brokerages Set Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) PT at $5.50

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSMX. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth about $170,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.