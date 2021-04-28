Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) PT at €63.14

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

DLG stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €65.02 ($76.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.07. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €26.41 ($31.07) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

