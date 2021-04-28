Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,866. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

