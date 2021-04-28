Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $105.75

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000.

VC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. 296,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. Visteon has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

