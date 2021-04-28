Brokers Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Papa John’s International by 33.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,335,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

