Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

