Brokers Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CBU stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

