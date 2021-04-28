Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.23 and last traded at C$53.60. Approximately 83,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 82,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.48.

BBU.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.94%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

