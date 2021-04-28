Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in April

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRTHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.