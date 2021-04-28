Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

