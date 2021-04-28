Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $108.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

