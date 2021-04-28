BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 212 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

