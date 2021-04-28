BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $766.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

