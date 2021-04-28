BTIG Research Increases TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $45.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TA. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

