Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

BG stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

