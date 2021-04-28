Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $331.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.42 and its 200-day moving average is $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

