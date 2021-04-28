Burnham Holdings, Inc. (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 15th

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

BURCA stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Burnham has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

