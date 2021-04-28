C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

