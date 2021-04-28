Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $31.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 2,703 shares changing hands.

CALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

