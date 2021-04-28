Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 48,810 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.