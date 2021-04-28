Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.95. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 58,863 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

