Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

CAC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,977. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.