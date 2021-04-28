Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

