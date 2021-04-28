Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,250 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 997,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.