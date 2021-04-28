Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.30 M-.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,414,867. Canaan has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

