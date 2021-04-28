Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 116,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,194 shares.The stock last traded at $109.12 and had previously closed at $108.00.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

