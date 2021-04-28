Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$122.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.31.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$133.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$108.78 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$145.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Also, Director Donald Carty acquired 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

