Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 231,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,702,377 shares.The stock last traded at $30.67 and had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

