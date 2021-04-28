Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Earnings Results

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

