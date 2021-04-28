Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:PBY.UN opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$9.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.43.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.16 per share, with a total value of C$46,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 397,652 shares in the company, valued at C$5,630,752.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,200 shares of company stock worth $72,973.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.