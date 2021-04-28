Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

MCD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.99. 28,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

