Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,169 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 158,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

