Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,433 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 8,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.