Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,445. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.