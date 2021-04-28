Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.