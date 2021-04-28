Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 210,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock remained flat at $$37.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.