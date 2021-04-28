Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,375 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 103,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

