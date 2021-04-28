Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of GVIP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. 15,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.