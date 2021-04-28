Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTAGF stock remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Capita has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

