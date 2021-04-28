Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 21,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.