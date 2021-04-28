Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of PVAC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

