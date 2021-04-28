Capital One Financial Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

