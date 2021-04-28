Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.